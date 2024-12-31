Football in 2024 produced some great moments where Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League 2024-25. Real Madrid went on to win the record 15th UEFA Champions League title and also secured their 37th La Liga title. Rodri became the first Premier League player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 to win a Ballon d'Or. All in all, there were multiple impressive moments from 2024 which will most likely turn into a better 2025. We will get to see the FIFA Club World Cup. The UEFA Nations League will be continued and we will also get to see the Champions League final in Munich. Neymar Scores for First Time Since His Return For Al-Hilal, Brazilian Striker Shines In Friendly Game For Defending Saudi Pro League Champions (Watch Video).

List of Major Football Events in 2025

Tournament Dates FIFA Club World Cup 2025 June 14 2025 - July 13 2025 UEFA Nations League 2024-25 June 8 2025 (Final) UEFA Champions League 2024-25 May 31 2025 (Final) UEFA Europa League 2024-25 May 21 2025 (Final) UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 May 28 2025 (Final) La Liga 2024-25 Till May 25 2025 Premier League 2024-25 Till May 25 2025 Copa del Rey 2024-25 April 26 2025 (Final) FA Cup 2024-25 May 17 2025 (Final) Carabao Cup 2024-25 March 16 2025 (Final) Serie A 2024-25 Till May 25 2025 Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Till May 26 2025 AFC Champions League 2024-25 May 17 2025 (Final) MLS 2025 February 23 2025 - October 19 2025 Bundesliga 2024-25 Till May 27 2025 Ligue 1 2024-25 Till May 18 2025 ISL 2024-25 Till March 12 2025

Major Football Tournaments

We will surely get to see a new Premier League winner at the end of the 2024-25 season as defending champions Manchester City are not in the best of forms. But they will surely have a chance in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as they will get to face the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Miami, Juventus, Al-Ain and others. Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national football team will be in action alongside Kylian Mbappe and the France national football team as the Nations League 2024-25 is all set to resume in March 2025.

Then we will also have the biggest European club football event as the deserving teams will get to battle for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 title. Before the Champions League, fans will also get to experience Europa League and Europa Conference League. Asia's biggest football event, the AFC Champions League will conclude in May 2025. Ruben Amorim Reflects on Manchester United’s Premier League 2024–25 Struggle, Says ‘Embarrassing To Lose Lot of Games’.

Indian Football League in 2025

The biggest football festival in India, the Indian Super League (ISL) produces world-class and thrilling matches which are experienced by all the fans in the country. The battle for the ISL shield will conclude in March 2025. Mumbai City FC are the defending champions, but they are not in the same form as they were in the last season. Mumbai City FC are the two-time ISL winner.

