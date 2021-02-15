Chelsea will be looking to take advantage of Manchester United and Liverpool dropping points when they take on Newcastle United as the race for top four hots up in the English Premier League. German manager Thomas Tuchel has come in and brought much-needed stability to the club post Frank Lampard’s exit. The Blues may have not played their best football considering the plethora of talent they have at their disposal but three wins in their last three does speak a lot about the kind of form they are in. Midfield is an area of concern for the hosts at the moment with the players not carving out enough chances from the central areas. Opponents Newcastle United are seven points better off the drop zone but need to be more resolute against top sides. Ronald Koeman Reveals Lionel Messi, ‘Happy & Excited’ at Barcelona, Praises Argentine After Catalans Thrash Deportivo Alaves 5-1.

Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz are not fit enough to be part of the matchday squad although the likes of Timo Werner and Andreas Christensen might feature. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic have been brilliant for the hosts in an attacking midfielder role with Jorginho and Matteo Kovacic slotting in behind them. N’Golo Kante is currently not in Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven plan and the French midfielder will have to content himself with a place on the bench. Premier League 2020–21: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Hat-Trick As Arsenal Defeat Leeds United 4–2.

Callum Wilson, Javier Manquillo and Fabian Schar are all out with long term injuries for Newcastle United, dealing a severe blow to the Magpies. Miguel Almiron is the key playmaker in this team and he will have Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton as the forwards in the final third. Isaac Hayden in the centre of a midfield three provides defensive cover to the back four.

When is Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Newcastle United match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium. The game will be held on February 16 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Newcastle United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Chelsea does not give much space to their opposition under Thomas Tuchel and they should create a few chances that will help them claim yet another three points.

