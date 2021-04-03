Chelsea vs West Brom, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Chelsea will look to extend their 14-match unbeaten streak when they host West Brom in their next Premier League fixture. Since Thomas Tuchel joined, Tuchel have won 10 matches in all competitions and are yet to taste defeat under the German. They have also kept a clean sheet in 11 of those games. West Brom are winless in their last three matches and were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace in their last match before the international window. Sam Allardyce’s side are almost certain to drop down to the Championship next season. Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Says Club Will Not Undergo Major Overhaul This Summer.

West Brom are 19th in the Premier League points table and are rooted deep into relegation with only 18 points from 29 matches. Chelsea are fourth with 51 points after 29 games. Tuchel’s side are two points clear of West Ham at fifth and can move two points shy of the third-placed Leicester City, who will then have a game in hand. Chelsea will be without midfielder N’Golo Kante for this clash due to a hamstring injury. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Slap £175M Fee on Star Striker To Ward Off Clubs.

When is Chelsea vs West Brom, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs West Brom match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on April 3 (Saturday) and it has a scheduled start time of 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs West Brom, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs West Brom match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs West Brom, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs West Brom match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

