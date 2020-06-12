Cristiano Ronaldo All Pumped Up Ahead of Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final, CR7 Tweets 'We’ll Always Be Together'

Cristiano Ronaldo is all pumped up for Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 semi-final second leg. The two sides meet at the Allianz Stadium in the semis as football action returns in Italy after March 09 coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, Juventus striker took to twitter and shared an inspiring post ahead of the much-anticipated football match. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in JUV vs MIL Line-up.

"Wherever you are, we'll always be together. #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve," tweeted Ronaldo. Fino Alla Fine, which means until the end, is the motto of Juventus. On the other hand, Forza Juve means Come on Juve. Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?.

Here's Ronaldo's Latest Twitter Post

It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo will be part of the starting line-up or not. Italian media has been excited about the return of football in Italy as well. Even players are excited to take the field once again. Reportedly, Ronaldo's teammates have said that they have never seen the 35-year-old so motivated for a football match.

Earlier, ahead of the match against AC Milan, Juventus shared an emotional post for fans. "Dear Bianconeri, We missed you. Soon, the time will come when you have us back. We will fight for you. We will roar for you. And you should know – we are ready! Ready for sport again," tweeted Juventus.

