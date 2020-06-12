Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Cristiano Ronaldo All Pumped Up Ahead of Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final, CR7 Tweets 'We’ll Always Be Together'

Football Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 08:07 PM IST
A+
A-
Cristiano Ronaldo All Pumped Up Ahead of Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final, CR7 Tweets 'We’ll Always Be Together'
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @Cristiano/Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo is all pumped up for Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 semi-final second leg. The two sides meet at the Allianz Stadium in the semis as football action returns in Italy after March 09 coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, Juventus striker took to twitter and shared an inspiring post ahead of the much-anticipated football match.  Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in JUV vs MIL Line-up.

"Wherever you are, we'll always be together. #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve," tweeted Ronaldo. Fino Alla Fine, which means until the end, is the motto of Juventus. On the other hand, Forza Juve means Come on Juve. Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?.

Here's Ronaldo's Latest Twitter Post

It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo will be part of the starting line-up or not. Italian media has been excited about the return of football in Italy as well. Even players are excited to take the field once again. Reportedly, Ronaldo's teammates have said that they have never seen the 35-year-old so motivated for a football match.

Earlier, ahead of the match against AC Milan, Juventus shared an emotional post for fans. "Dear Bianconeri, We missed you. Soon, the time will come when you have us back. We will fight for you. We will roar for you. And you should know – we are ready! Ready for sport again," tweeted Juventus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve AC Milan Allianz Stadium Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo JUV vs MIL Juventus Juventus vs AC Milan Ronaldo
You might also like
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘Best Teacher’, Instagram Model Admits Feeling ‘Ashamed’ Working Out With Him (View Pics)
Lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s ‘Best Teacher’, Instagram Model Admits Feeling ‘Ashamed’ Working Out With Him (View Pics)
Cristiano Ronaldo 'Motivated Like Never Before' for Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final As Football Returns in Italy Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo 'Motivated Like Never Before' for Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final As Football Returns in Italy Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Cristiano Ronaldo to Feature in Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20? Twitterati Eager to See Portuguese Striker in Action Post Pandemic Break
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to Feature in Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20? Twitterati Eager to See Portuguese Striker in Action Post Pandemic Break
Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in JUV vs MIL Line-up
Football

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in JUV vs MIL Line-up
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ante Rebic And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ante Rebic And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Juventus Shares Emotional Video for Fans Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg Against AC Milan, Paulo Dybala Pumped to be Back!
Football

Juventus Shares Emotional Video for Fans Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg Against AC Milan, Paulo Dybala Pumped to be Back!
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Transfer News Update: AC Milan Striker Targeted By Serie B Side AC Monza, Could Team Up With Former Milan Chief Silvio Berlusconi
Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Transfer News Update: AC Milan Striker Targeted By Serie B Side AC Monza, Could Team Up With Former Milan Chief Silvio Berlusconi
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement