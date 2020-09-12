Cristiano Ronaldo was seen enjoying timeout with his Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and kids in the swimming pool. CR7 took to Twitter and shared the photo of his family dipped in the pool. Ronaldo was recently in action in an away fixture for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match against Sweden. It was a memorable outing for the 35-year-old Juventus footballer as he became the first European male player to score 100 international goals. Most International Goals in Football: Check Out Top 10 Highest Goalscorers Including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Against Sweden, Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal beat the home side 2-0. Meanwhile, the star footballer enjoyed timeout as he tweeted, “Family Time is the best,” along with a lovey picture.

Here’s Ronaldo’s Post

Family Time is the best🤩🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/LDStmnvOuM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 12, 2020

Ronaldo became the second footballer to go past the 100-goal mark. He now trails Iran’s legendary player Ali Daei’s record 109 goals by just eight and occupies the second spot on the most international goals list. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Crossing 100 International Goals For Portugal, Here's What CR7 Said (Watch Video).

Portugal currently lead League A Group 3 in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 with two wins from as many outings. They next face France in October and it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo is available for his country or not. He was earlier named in the Portugal’s 24-man squad for September fixtures only.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).