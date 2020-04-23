Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Brutally Thrashes Lionel Messi’s Ballon d'Or Wins In Controversial Twitter Thread (Read Tweets)

CristianO Rronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been through rivals ever since they started playing football professionally. The football pundits and fans have drawn comparisons between the two players but none of them has come to a concrete conclusion on who amongst the two is better. But last year in December after Lionel Messi collected the sixth Ballon d’Or of his career, the Argentine went one ahead of his rival. CR7 so far in his career has collected five Ballon d’Or awards and Messi has six. Now, this is surely one aspect that edges out Messi over CR7. But’s here’s one fan who brutally thrashed Messi’s Ballon d'Or wins. Ronaldo De Lima Takes a Dig at Cristiano Over Name Rivalry, Says ‘It Must Be Boring to Hear That I Am the Real Ronaldo’.

The fan belonged to the CR7 fan page and he made a series of tweets which started off saying that three of Messi’s awards were controversial whereas one out of five Ballon d'Or awards won by the Juventus star came under the scanner. The fan further pointed out that in 2012, when Messi scored 91 goals in a calendar year, Barcelona failed to win the La Liga or the Champions League that year. The fans also spoke about his latest win which said that Virgil van Dijk was the one who deserved the award as he won the UCL. Check out the thread below:

A short thread about Ballon Dor controversy! 3 out of Messi's six Bdors have been controversial While only 1 out of Ronaldo's 5 can be seen controversial pic.twitter.com/7KSEhrUIaa — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) April 18, 2020

Recently Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the rivalry between the two players and said that the Argentine makes him a better player. "It is a good rivalry that exists in football, but this is no exception. Michael Jordan had rivals in basketball, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were great rivals in Formula One, the only common point between all the big rivalries in the sport is that they are healthy,” he said.