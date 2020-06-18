Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed for Not Stepping Up to Take a Penalty During Shootout in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Final Defeat Against Napoli

Napoli defeated Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 as Genaro Gattuso’s men prevailed 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 in the normal time. In the match held at Stadio Olimpico stadium in Rome, Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed the spot-kicks for the record Italian champions, however, the main talking point of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese didn’t step up to take the kick from 12 yards in the shoot-out. Napoli Beat Juventus 4–2 on Penalties to Win Sixth Italian Cup.

With Napoli getting the better of their rivals, the focus shifted on Juventus’ record signing Cristiano Ronaldo as he didn’t take a penalty during the shoot-out. Social media users started trolling the Portuguese star for not stepping up when his team needed him the most and waiting to take the final spot-kick.

This the first time that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has lost two consecutive finals and netizens used this opportunity to troll the 35-year-old. Here are some of the reactions.

A Similar Sighting

Penalty shootouts between Portugal v Spain 2012 Portugal v Chile 2017 Juventus v Napoli 2020 What do all these games have in common? Cristiano Ronaldo did not take a penalty in any shootout, because he put his ego over his teams glory by deciding to take the final penalty. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/samYmRT1ja — Mazen (@SHOOTINHOO) June 17, 2020

Not the Best Return

Ronaldo cements his completely anonymous performance by not even taking a penalty as he wanted to take the 5th one. Not been the best return to football for Cristiano. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) June 17, 2020

Lost the Title

So Cristiano Ronaldo lost a title while waiting for the last penalty kick😭😭😭😭 — zakari hama amadou (@hama_zakari) June 18, 2020

Still Waiting

So Cristiano Ronaldo actually waited to take the last penalty for Juventus, just to pull his shirt and show he’s 13packs😭... God no go shame us 🙏🏽😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0Oo2zTJAME — James (@the_Divinee) June 17, 2020

Fifth Penalty

Sarri: So Cristiano you'll take the first penalty... Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/cyOcRzXKOn — Ehizogie (@Ehiibobo) June 17, 2020

No Glory!

The best thing about football is Cristiano Ronaldo trying to take the glory for himself by taking the 5th penalty in a shoot-out and then not getting to take it because his team has already lost. — Aitch Robinson (@aitchyrobinson) June 17, 2020

Traditionally Cristiano Ronaldo always takes the fifth penalty but in this shoot-out, the 35-year-old never got the chance as with Napoli scoring all their spot-kicks and Juventus missing a two of theirs, the game was concluded after just four penalties from each side.

Napoli won the competition for the first time since 2014, which is also their first trophy since then, and it was a maiden managerial title for Gennaro Gattuso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in December last year. The side from Naples are sixth in Serie A and will find it difficult to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

