Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed for Not Stepping Up to Take a Penalty During Shootout in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Final Defeat Against Napoli

Football Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Napoli defeated Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 as Genaro Gattuso’s men prevailed 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 in the normal time. In the match held at Stadio Olimpico stadium in Rome, Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed the spot-kicks for the record Italian champions, however, the main talking point of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese didn’t step up to take the kick from 12 yards in the shoot-out. Napoli Beat Juventus 4–2 on Penalties to Win Sixth Italian Cup.

With Napoli getting the better of their rivals, the focus shifted on Juventus’ record signing Cristiano Ronaldo as he didn’t take a penalty during the shoot-out. Social media users started trolling the Portuguese star for not stepping up when his team needed him the most and waiting to take the final spot-kick.

This the first time that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has lost two consecutive finals and netizens used this opportunity to troll the 35-year-old. Here are some of the reactions.

A Similar Sighting

Not the Best Return

Lost the Title

Still Waiting

Fifth Penalty

No Glory!

Traditionally Cristiano Ronaldo always takes the fifth penalty but in this shoot-out, the 35-year-old never got the chance as with Napoli scoring all their spot-kicks and Juventus missing a two of theirs, the game was concluded after just four penalties from each side.

Napoli won the competition for the first time since 2014, which is also their first trophy since then, and it was a maiden managerial title for Gennaro Gattuso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in December last year. The side from Naples are sixth in Serie A and will find it difficult to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

