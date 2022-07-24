El Clasico, the mother of all clashes, is set to take place with two titans-Real Madrid and Barcelona set for a collision course in a club-friendly on Sunday, June 24. The match would be played at the Allegiant stadium in the US in front of a packed stadium where fans would be divided based on their allegiances to their respective sides in this match. For fans in India, the kickoff time is in the morning, at 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite being financially strapped, Barcelona have set the transfer market on fire with some big impact signings with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha being among the ones. Real Madrid on the other hand, have signed only two players-Toni Rudiger and Aurélien Tchouaméni. From Bundesliga to UEFA Champions League, Here is Everything Robert Lewandowski Won at Bayern Munich Before Barcelona Transfer

The clash is definitely set to be a high-octane one. While Real Madrid conquered both the Spanish La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles last season, Barcelona managed to fight back after a torrid start to the season with a fourth-place finish. This clash can go a long way in determining how both these teams start the new season next month. Ahead of this high-profile match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona friendly clash will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on July 24, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 08:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the right to broadcast the El Clasico match in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 channel to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, club-friendly encounter on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Real Madrid vs Barcelona online.

