Germany will host Turkey in an international friendly match on October 8, 2020 (Thursday). Both sides will us this friendly game to prepare for the weekend’s UEFA Nations League 2020-21 matches. Germany drew with both Spain and Switzerland in their first two Nations League games last month and will certainly hope for better results this time. Turkey, similarly, failed to win any of their two matches and are also winless in their last five international games heading into this clash. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch Germany vs Turkey international friendly match should scroll down for all information, including the free live telecast and online live streaming on SonyLiv. Manchester City’s Twitter Account Mysteriously Disappears, Restored Minutes Later but With Decreased Followers; Fans Troll Club.

Joachim Low’s side finished at the bottom of the group in last seasons’ UEFA nations League and have started winless in their first two matches this year. They will be without a number of stars for this international friendly with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goreztka, Serge Gnabry and Toni Kroos rested to keep them fresh for the Nations League fixture against Ukraine.

When Is Germany vs Turkey Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Germany vs Turkey match international friendly match will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion on October 8, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The match will start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Germany vs Turkey, 2020 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can follow the Germany vs Turkey match live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Network is the official broadcaster of all European international friendly matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the match.

Is Germany vs Turkey, 2020 International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

The international friendly match will also be live online. SonyLiv will be live streaming Germany vs Turkey match online for its fans in India.

