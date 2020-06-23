Real Madrid and France legend Zinedine Zidane celebrates his 48th birthday today (June 23, 2020). Very few people in the footballing world can enjoy as much success as Zizou has experienced both as a player and manager. The Frenchman is a multiple time Champions League winner with Los Blancos and on his birthday, we take a look at some of his major career achievements as the manager of the record Spanish champions. Zinedine Zidane Completes Huge Milestone As Real Madrid Manager, Joins Exclusive Club of Coaches With 3–1 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Eibar.

Born in Marseille, France, Zidane began his playing career at Cannes but achieved the majority of his success as a player at Juventus and Real Madrid. Known as one of the greatest ever to take the field, the French midfield maestro has now established himself as one of the top managers in the world. The former Real Madrid player began his coaching career at Los Blancos’ youth academy (RM Castilla) before taking charge of the first team in 2016.

Major Career Achievements of Zinedine Zidane As Real Madrid Manager

Real Madrid won three Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane (2016, 2017, 2018).

Under Zidane, Real Madrid became the first club in modern UCL era, to win three consecutive titles.

He is also the third manager to win three UCL titles along with Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti.

Zinedine Zidane won La Liga tilde during 2016-17 season, Real Madrid’s first since 2012.

Zidane has also won two UEFA Super Cups (2016, 2017) and two FIFA Club World Cups (2016, 2017) as Real Madrid manager.

In 2017, Zidane was named as the Best FIFA Football Coach of the Year.

Zidane has twice been named as the France Football French Manager of the Year (2016, 2017).

Zinedine is second in the list of most wins for Real Madrid as a manager, recording 134 victories in 202 games.

