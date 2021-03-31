England and Poland are all set to lock horns against each other in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier match at the Wembley Stadium. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. The two teams are placed in Group I Where England leads the group and Poland is on number two. So both teams have played a couple of games so far. The Three Lions have had quite an easy outing as they won both games. On the other hand, Poland has won one game and one of them has ended up with a draw. England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

England has no fresh concerns when it comes to injuries. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are already not a part of the team due to fitness issues. Gareth Southgate has a core squad intact and he could be stepping into the match with a 4-3-3 formation. The visitors, on the other hand, Paulo Sousa has way too many roaster issues. Robert Lewandowski, Kamil Piatkowski and Grzegorz Krychowiak are the ones who will be missing out on the tie.

Now, let's a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match will be played on April 1, 2021 (Thursday) at the Wembley Stadium in England The game is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of England vs Poland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. Hence, fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

