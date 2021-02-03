Manchester United are winless in their last two games in the English Premier League which has helped Manchester City claim ascendency in the title race. While the Red Devils were poor in the defeat against Sheffield United, they would have been thoroughly disappointing with the way things panned out at the Emirates. Despite being the better side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer missed glorious chances to end the match with a solitary point. Next up for them is Southampton at home, a fixture they have not enjoyed in the last few campaigns. Southampton head into the fixture on the back of three defeats which has left them in the bottom half of the points table. The squad will need to show character when it faces one of the best teams in England. MUN vs SOU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21.

Scott McTominay is available for selection after the Scotland international had to be substituted mid-way in the first half against Arsenal with a stomach cramp. Mason Greenwood is expected to return to the starting eleven with Marcus Rashford moving to his preferred left position. Edinson Cavani should once again get the nod ahead of Anthony Martial to lead the Manchester United attack.

Mohamed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Will Smallbone, Michael Obafemi, Theo Walcott and Nathan Tella have all been ruled out for Southampton which is a massive blow for them. Orion Romelu, Jannik Vestergaard and Ibrahima Diallo are all set to undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for the contest. Danny Ings and Che Adams can be lethal in front of goal but will need good services from the midfield with Stuart Armstrong in particular playing a pivotal role.

Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 clash will be played at the Old Trafford and will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on February 3, 2021 (Wednesday).

How to Watch Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to watch Manchester United vs Southampton live telecast on TV. The EPL 2020-21 game will also be available on online platforms as Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game on its website and app. Manchester United need a victory to stay relevant in the title race and although it is a tough fixture, they should manage all three points.

