NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC are all set to lock horns with each other in the ISL 2020-21. The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between the two teams will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the results of their previous games. The team is placed on number seven of the ISL 2020-21 points table. NorthEast United enters the game with a 1-1 draw between Mumbai City. Nerijus Valskis is the one who scored a goal against Mumbai City FC and thus would be a key player. NEUFC vs JFC Head-to-Head Records: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

NorthEast United is placed on number four of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team was placed on the number four of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 10 points in their kitty. Out of the six games played by the team, the Islanders have won a couple of games and four of them ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 18, 2020 (Friday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of NEUFC vs JFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs BFC clash online for fans.

