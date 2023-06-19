Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cp champions are currently touring Asia in the international break. Their next immediate assignment is the Copa America next year. Ahead of that they look to rotate their squad and give some players enough gametime for preparation of bench depth. They started the tour from Beijing, China where they defeated Australia 2-0 thanks to the fastest goal by Lionel Messi in Argentina jersey and then another by German Pezzella. It was a clinical victory for Argentina and they have now lost only one game out of their last 45 matches. They move to Jakarta next to play Indonesia. Indonesia, on the other hand are coming out of a goalless draw against Palestine in their last game. They lost against Vietnam in the AFF Championship semifinal and since then have played three friendlies, winning only one. They have shown their goalscoring potential in patches but failed to show it consistently. They will face an incredibly tough task against Argentian as they will be playing the World Champions for the first time. Spectator Invades Pitch and Hugs Lionel Messi During Argentina vs Australia International Friendly Match At Beijing (Watch Video).

Syahrul Trisna, who has made seven international appearances, is expected to start in goal for the hosts, and he could be shielded by a back five. Elkan Baggott, Jordi Amat and Rizky Ridho are set to operate as the three central defenders, while Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan are expected to feature as the two wing-backs. Dendy Sulistyawan has scored four goals in 11 international appearances, and he could be given the responsibility of leading the line on Monday.

The visitors will be without the services of the hero of the last match Lionel Messi as he has been permitted to go on his holiday. Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria are also allowed to leave the team. There will be some new faces featuring in the team. Alejandro Garnacho and Julian Alvarez will be the players to look out for.

When Is Indonesia vs Argentina International Friendly? Know Date, Time and Venue

Indonesia vs Argentina International Friendly match will take place on June 19, 2023 (Monday). The match will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia and has a scheduled start time of 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Croatia 0-0 Spain (4–5 on Penalties), UEFA Nations League 2022–23 Final: Unai Simon Saves Two Shots As La Roja Clinch Title With Shootout Victory.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Indonesia vs Argentina International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Unfortunately fans in India cannot watch the Indonesia vs Australia International Football match live on TV since there is no official broadcaster of this match in India.

Is Indonesia vs Argentina International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Although the live telecast will not be available, fans can follow Indonesia vs Argentina International Friendly match on online platforms. VUSports will be live streaming the game for its fans in India, on its app. Argentina don’t lose games, having lost just once in the last 45 matches which was a shock defeat suffered at the hands of Saudi Arabia. Expect the world champions to secure an easy win here.

