Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Milan Derby (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Inter Milan and AC Milan will take on each other in one of the most anticipated matches of Serie A 2019-20. The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium on February 9, 2020 (late Sunday night). Inter are currently second in the points table and head into the clash against their arch-rivals with hopes of reducing the gap between them and Juventus in the first place. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Inter Milan vs AC Milan in the Milan Derby can scroll down below for more details. Inter Milan to Wear Special Patch In Support of Coronavirus Victims in China During Derby Against AC Milan.

Inter Milan will be without their star striker Lautaro Martinez as he is serving a suspension so former Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez could be in line to start up front with Romelu Lukaku. Antonio Candreva is expected to be back for this clash and straight into the starting line-up. Meanwhile, keeper Daniele Padelli will continue between the sticks in place of injured Samir Handanovic. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be back for Milan as he missed the last game due to illness. INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20.

When is Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Inter Milan vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the San Siro on February 10, 2020 (Monday). The Serie A encounter is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Inter Milan vs AC Milan Serie A encounter on Sony Pictures channels. Sony Pictures is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. Viewers can follow the live action on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Inter Milan vs AC Milan match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV.

This is an important match for both the teams as Inter search for a top spot while Milan look to continue their push for the Champions League places. This has the marking of being one of the best Milan derbies in recent times with AC Milan looking a different side since the arrival of Zlatan.