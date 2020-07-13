Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20 Live and Free Live Streaming Online: Inter Milan will eye a return back to winning ways when they host Torino at the San Siro in Serie A 2019-20 on Monday. A 2-2 draw against Verona in their previous Serie A game has left Inter 11 points behind leaders Juventus and dropped them to fourth in the league points table. Antonio Conte’s side are unbeaten in six matches but two draws in those six have left them behind in the Serie A title race. Torino beat Brescia 3-1 in their previous league match to end a three-match losing run.

Torino are placed 16th in the points table with 34 points from 31 matches and are only five points clear of the relegation zone. Moreno Longo’s side need results to stay clear of danger. They have won just twice in their last 10 league matches and were beaten 0-3 by Inter Milan in the reverse league fixture.

Inter will certainly be confident of eking out a similar result. A win will take Inter to the second position but they will still be eight points behind table leaders Juventus. As much as their results, Inter also need Juventus to drop points to have any clear shot at the title with seven games remaining.

When is Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Inter Milan vs Torino match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the San Siro stadium. The match will take place on July 14, 2020 (Monday midnight) and has a scheduled start time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Torino match live on Sony Network channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans can live telecast the match on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD or on Sony Six channels on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Live streaming of Inter Milan vs Torino match will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network.

