Ivan Rakitic Trolled Once Again By Lionel Messi Fans After His Recent interview, Netizens Say ‘Get Out of Our Club’

Ivan Rakitic of late has been at the receiving end. His recent interview which was posted by Barcelona also received a lot of negative comments from Lionel Messi fans for the same. So here’s exactly what happened. The official account of the Catalan Giants shared an interview of Ivan Rakitic where he said that he is desperate to get on to the field once again. As we all know that the live-action in Spain has been stalled due to the menace of the coronavirus. Thus during the interview, he said that he wishes to play once again. Ivan Rakitic Posts a Picture With Lionel Messi, Football Fans Say, ‘Leave Barcelona’ Here's Why.

But Lionel Messi fans still remembered the picture shared by Rakitic on Instagram which featured the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and himself. The picture was taken during Croatia vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2018 which had Messi on the ground and Raktic successfully moving ahead after the tackle. This surely did not go down well with Messi fans and once again they took a jibe at Rakitic and asked him to get out of the club. Check out the tweet below and then the reactions:

INTERVIEW | @ivanrakitic: 'I really want to feel the ball again' — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 19, 2020

don't renew his contract pleaseeee — Tomer (@T0mer_) April 19, 2020

Dude hasn’t felt the ball since 2016 — BarçaNation (@FCBNation08) April 19, 2020

We want you out of our club you potato — LemmePeekAtChu (@_iiMessii_) April 19, 2020

Recently he was in the news or slamming the treatment given to him. He said that he is not a sack of potatoes and wants to be respected. "I want to be somewhere I feel wanted and respected. If that's here then I'll be delighted but if it's somewhere else then I'll be the one who decides where, not anyone else,” he said.