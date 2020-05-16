Juventus Urged by Former Player to Bring Paul Pogba Back by Selling These Two Midfielders

Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty)

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United has always been a topic of debate, and now Juventus have been urged to sign the midfielder by former player Alessio Tacchinardi. The 44-year-old said the Bianconeri should part ways with fringe players such as Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey and bring the Manchester United star back. Pogba left Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a record transfer deal but has found life difficult in England. Paul Pogba Transfer Update: Zinedine Zidane Urges Real Madrid to Sign French Midfielder in Summer.

Manchester United paid £89 million ($108m) to bring the French international to Old Trafford but inconsistent performances and injuries has seen Paul Pogba receive a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike. The 27-year-old has made just 8 appearances this season in all competitions and is yet to score a goal. Paul Scholes Likens Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba to Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard, Says ‘He Can Do Everything as a Midfield Player’.

Risings tensions at United have let many people doubt the Frenchman’s future at the club while teams like Real Madrid and Juventus have shown interest in the player. However, financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic might make European giants reluctant to pay Pogba’s high fees however, Juve legend Tacchinardi believes that selling player’s will help fund the transfer.

‘In order to get Pogba back, I would let Rabiot and Ramsey go, even if the Welshman did show a few signs of life in the last few games.’ Tacchinardi said during an interview with Tuttosport. Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus at the start of the season but have found game time hard to come by under Maurizio Sarri.

Juventus are also looking to make further changes in their midfield as the Italian giants are looking to ship Miralem Pjanic out of the club. According to several reports, the Bosnian could be a part of a swap deal as the Italian’s have their eyes set on Arthur Melo of Barcelona and Jorginho of Chelsea.