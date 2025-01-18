Kerala Blasters will be facing NorthEast United at home this evening with the hosts looking to move up the points table. They currently occupy the ninth spot in the points table with 20 points from 16 matches. With two wins in their last two matches, there is a mini-revival of sorts after a poor run of games. NorthEast United on the other hand will need to break their sequence of draws as they are still well and truly alive in the play-offs race. The Highlanders are known for their fast-paced attacking football, setting up for a quality contest. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Ishita Pandita might not make the cut for Kerala Blasters as he is still recovering from an injury. Korou Singh and Norah Sadaoui are blessed with raw pace and trickery, and they will be tough to contain for the home side. Adrian Luna is the target man up front and his hold up play will be crucial.

Alaeddine Ajaraie has been making waves in the league with his eye for a goal and creative play. He partners Jithin MS and Guillermo Fernandes in the final third. Mohammed Ali Bemmamer will be deployed in central midfield to break up opposition play. Hamza Regragui has recovered from his injury and should be part of the matchday squad. Check out the live streaming and viewing options for the Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 match.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kerala Blasters FC will host NorthEast United FC on matchday 17. The Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 18. Check out the Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024-25: Jamie Maclaren Scores in Kolkata Derby as Mohun Bagan Super Giant Register Slender 1-0 Win Over East Bengal.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming online for free. Both the side will attack from the onset and the game could likely end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).