Kerala Blasters are in dire need of a win in the Indian Super League as they head into the fixture with Chennaiyin on the back of three defeats. With 8 points from their eight matches, they are in tenth spot in the points table. Opponents Chennaiyin on the other hand have done well to climb to the fourth spot in the league with 12 points in their eight games. Kerala likes to play in front of their vociferous fans. They can beat anyone on their day but currently lack momentum which is a problem area. ISL 2024–25: Early Onslaught Enables 10-Man NorthEast United FC To Take Three Points Against Punjab FC.

Khwame Peprah is available for Kerala Blasters after serving his suspension. There are no injuries which is a positive. Pritam Kotal and Alexandre Coeff will form the central defensive partnership with Korou Singh Thingujam, Noah Sadaoui, and Jesus Jimenez in the attacking third, slotting in a 4-3-3 formation.

Chennai, like Kerala, do not have any injuries or suspensions and will go into the game with the full quota of players available. Wilmar Jordan Gil is their talisman going forward and should shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility. Farukh Choudhary will be instrumental in midfield with his ability to create openings from the central areas.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kerala Blasters are struggling to close the matches and will take on ChenaiyinFC on matchday 9 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The match will be played on Sunday, November 24. The Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and it has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin streaming options below.

How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online for free. Tough game for both teams and it will likely end in a scored draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).