Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: A resurgent Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield, looking to continue the newfound rhythm that has seen them close the gap at the top. After a tough few weeks where they dropped points home and away, the Reds have climbed to third in the points table with 40 points from 21 games. With their battle against Manchester City on the horizon, it is imperative for Jurgen Klopp’s men to head into the game on a winning note. What is interesting to note about Liverpool’s performances since getting knocked out of the FA Cup has been their fast-paced football which gives the opposition little time to regroup. Opponents Brighton are 17th but two wins out of their last three games mean they are moving in the right direction. Manchester United Tie EPL Record With Southampton Humbling: A Look at Biggest Wins in Red Devils' History.

Liverpool has suffered a huge blow with Joel Matip ruled out of the season with an ankle ligament damage. Sadio Mane has a slight muscle problem and may not be risked for the game considering Liverpool play league leaders Manchester City next. Thiago Alcantara has not had it easy since making a move from Bayern Munich and he will be under the spotlight once again. Ozan Kabak will start the game on the bench as he needs more time to gel with the squad. Manchester United Shatters Plethora of Records After Beating Southampton 9-0 During EPL 2020-21 Match (Watch Video Highlights).

Danny Welbeck has a knee problem and will not travel with the Brighton squad to Merseyside. Tariq Lamptey and Florin Andone continue to miss games for Brighton which has had a negative impact on their game. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard make up for a dynamic pairing in the final third and will keep Liverpool defence on their toes.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2020-21 match will be played on February 04 (Wednesday midnight). The game is scheduled to begin at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Brighton match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Liverpool should get over the line in this Brighton test although the visitors will make it difficult by playing with a defensive mindset.

