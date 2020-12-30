Manchester United are looking to strengthen up their squad, particularly in defence, during the January transfer window and have identified as Norwich defender Max Aarons as a potential target. The English full-back had impressed last season with the Canaries in the Premier League and was a target for several European heavyweights in the summer. Paul Pogba Set For Red Devils Exit, Juventus Return On Cards.

According to the Express, Manchester United have eyed a move for Norwich star Max Aarons ahead of the January transfer window. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both tried to sign the right back in the summer but were unable to reach a deal. Barcelona were one of the clubs who were interested in the defender. The defender is likely to cost around 20 million pounds.

It is understood that strengthening the defence is of priority for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team lacks competition in the right-back position with Aaron Wan Bissaka being the only first-team player in that [position, while make-shift players have played in that position when needed.

After a poor start, Manchester United have improved their record in the league and are now looking like real contenders for the title. The Red Devils closed the gap between them and leaders Liverpool after defeating Wolves in their latest fixture.

Max Aarons is once again having a brilliant campaign this time around. In 22 Championship appearances, the 20-year-old has assisted three goals while scoring one himself. The Englishman has once again been a regular for Norwich and his future looks to be away from the Canaries in the coming years.

