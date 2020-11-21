Manchester United have struggled for consistency this season and a much needed just prior to the international break against Everton is not getting fans much excited. The Red Devils face West Bromwich Albion in a late Saturday kick off with their home form being cause of huge worry. The hosts are currently 14th in the points table but a string of victories could see them break into the top six. Ole Gunnar Solskajer for now has the public backing of his bosses which should give him some breathing space. Opponents West Bromwich Albion are struggling at 18th in the league, without a win in their last 5 and a favoruite to go down this term. Manchester United versus West Bromwich Albion will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 1:30 am IST. Manchester United Hit by 'Sophisticated' Cyber Attack, Systems Shut Down.

Alex Telles is likely to make his first start for Manchester United in the league with Luke Shaw out with an injury. Anthony Martial is struggling with fitness as well which means Edinson Cavani could lead the attack for the hosts. Paul Pogba has spoken about the difficulties he is facing currently in club football and it will be interesting to see whether he makes the playing eleven after being ignored for the past few games. Manchester United Sponsors Reportedly Want Cristiano Ronaldo Back at Old Trafford.

Two West Bromwich Albion player are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus but their names have not yet been revealed. Branislav Ivanovic knows a thing or two about playing against Manchester United after some epic battles during his Chelsea days. The Serbian defender will be a key in the visitor’s backline. Matheus Pereira returns to lead the attack after completing his quarantine.

When is Manchester United vs West Brom, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs West Brom match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on November 22, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs West Brom, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs West Brom match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs West Brom, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs West Brom match. Manchester United should win this one comfortably and failure to do so will certainly raise serious questions about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s abilities.

