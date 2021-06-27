Netherlands surprised many with their perfect start to their Euro 2020 campaign with three wins out of three in the group stages. The Oranje will now need to build on to that positive when they take on Czech Republic in their round of 16 fixture at the iconic Puskas Arena. Frank de Boer’s men managed eight goals in the opening phase of the competition which makes them the leading goal scorers of the event. For a team which was struggling for goals in the build up to the competition, this certainly is a positive change. Opponents Czech Republic qualified to the knockouts as one of the best third placed finish sides. They have shown their fighting spirit against the likes of Croatia and England and the Dutch would be aware of their qualities. Euro 2020 Round of 16 Fixtures: Teams, Draws, Timings and Everything To Know.

Maarten de Roon is set to make a comeback for Netherlands after being given a day off against North Macedonia. The Atlanta midfield along with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong give the Dutch the much needed creativity and energy in the middle of the park. Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay should slot in the final third with skipper Georginio Wijnaldum playing as the versatile no 10 behind the duo.

Alex Kral is set to play as the defensive midfield for Czech Republic with West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek as the other holding player. They usually like to sit deep and defend leaving the likes of Patrik Schik and Vladimir Darida all to do when they break forward. Adam Hlozek is an interesting option and could be called from the bench if the team is chasing the game in the latter stages. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 match will be played on June 27, 2021 (Sunday) at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Netherlands vs Czech Republic, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

The live online streaming of Netherlands vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app. Czech Republic are a difficult team to break down but given the form Netherlands’ are in at the moment, they should be able to get the job done.

