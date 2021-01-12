NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC are all set to take on each other in the ISL 2020-21 match. The game will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The game is held between in the teams that are placed in the middle of the points table. Both teams have played 10 games so far in the Indian Super League. NEUFC is on number seven, whereas their opponents are placed on number six. In this article, we shall bring you the key players for your Dream11 team. To name a few we have Sunil Chhetri, Federico Gallego, Juanan. Check out the full list of players below. NEUFC vs BFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Last Five Encounters in Indian Super League.

Sunil Chhetri

With four goals and one assist, Sunil Chhetri from 10 games, Sunil Chhetri has spent about 895 minutes so far on the field. The Bengaluru FC forward has about 56 per cent of passing accuracy and surely is one of the key players in your Dream11 list.

Federico Gallego

With one goal from six games, Federico Gallego has been one of the key players for NorthEast United. The midfielder has a passing accuracy of 57 per cent.

Benjamin Lambot

NorthEast United's defender Benjamin Lambot is also one of the important players for the team. He has a passing accuracy of 73. 31 per cent. Do include him in your Dream11 side.

Cleiton Silva

With three goals and an assist, Cleiton Silva has a passing accuracy of 63.22 per cent. All eyes will be on Cleiton Silv to put his best foot forward and win the game.

Juanan

Juanan is one of the most reliable names when it comes to being the defender of the Bengaluru FC. With a couple of goals and a passing accuracy of more than 75 per cent. the Spanish defender is a must-have in your Dream11 team.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the encounter promises to be a mouth watering one. Stay tuned to space for more updates of regarding the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).