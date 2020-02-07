NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of NEUFC vs KBFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

NorthEast United (Photo Credits: Facebook)

NorthEast United FC are at home to Kerala Blasters looking to bring to an end a four-game losing streak in the Indian Super League. The Highlanders are 9th in league with 11 points from 13 games. Although they have played the fewest games compared to the other franchisees, the chances of making it to the next round are close to impossible even if they win all their matches in hand. Opponents Kerala Blasters are above them at 8th but struggling with a hat-trick of losses. Both the sides have had a season to forget so far and are hoping there is a change in fortune this evening. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC - Live Football Score.

The problem for NEUFC lies in their attacking department where goals have dried up completely. With no goals in their last four, it is a cause of huge worry. Andy Keogh has not the kind of impact he would have hoped for on the league, and it is getting difficult for the Highlanders to replace Asamoah Gyan. Federico Gallego on the wings has the skills to stretch Kerala, particularly on the break. Mislav Komorski also needs massive improvement in defence with the team conceding plenty.

Kerala had a mini-revival of sorts a few weeks ago, but they have now gone back to dark days of no confidence football. Bartholomew Ogbeche bagged a hat-trick in the last game, but it counted for nothing with Chennaiyin scoring six. Raphael Messi Bouli is another livewire in the attacking third but could be rendered ineffective if the midfield led by Sergio Cidoncha fail to create openings. NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match.

Fans can also follow the NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2019-20 match on Hotstar, which is the official OTT of Star Network. JIO subscribers can follow the match on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of NEUFC vs KBFC ISL 6 clash. Kerala Blasters had a drubbing in the last game against Chennaiyin, and it is bound to have an effect on their confidence. NorthEast United at home can be a decent team, and there is a high probability of them winning.