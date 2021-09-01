Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United after a gap of 12 years and the fans obviously can't keep calm. After the official announcement by the Red Devils, Ronaldo also took to social media and said how overwhelmed he is to join his old team. He put up a post on social media in Manchester United colours and penned a beautiful note for his fans. In the end, he also mentioned Sir Alex Ferguson. Now, the note obviously went viral on social media and of. course the fans also reacted to the same. Pele and David Beckham also reacted to the note on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up Sir Alex Ferguson’s Role in His Return to Manchester United, Says ‘He’s a Father in Football for Me’ (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with Manchester United said that Sir Alex Ferguson played a vital role in his comeback to the Red Devils. Responding to Ronaldo’s post, Pele wrote, “There is no better feeling than conquering the world and returning home. Always be happy, Cristiano."And in response, the 36-year-old talismanic striker said, “It’s always great to return home where we were once happy. Thanks for your support, Pele. Ronaldo also responded to Pele and said it was good to be back home. David Beckham also joined the bandwagon and wrote, "Sir Alex this one is for you. Wow, no need to say anymore, welcome home Cristiano."

Check out the post below:

Pele reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo posed in Manchester United jersey and the official account of the Red Devils shared the snaps on social media. Ronaldo is expected to debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on September 12, 2021

