Portugal will take on Azerbaijan in the Group A clash on matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers. The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on March 24, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams will be aiming to start off their qualifying campaign with a victory. Meanwhile, fans searching for Portugal vs Azerbaijan, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal National Team Ahead of World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Fernando Santos’ men will start as the favourites in Group be and will have their sights set on an appearance in the finals for the sixth time running, while Azerbaijan will be aiming for qualification as an independent nation for the first time in their history. The 2016 European champions have a full-strength squad and are expected to get the maximum points from this game. Bruno Fernandes Joins Team Portugal Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Their World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match Against Azerbaijan.

When is Portugal vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Portugal vs Azerbaijan clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on March 25, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Portugal vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Portugal vs Azerbaijan on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Portugal vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Portugal vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

