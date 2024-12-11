Real Madrid suffered shocking losses in earlier UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches, putting them in a tough position in the points table. But the side delivered a clinical performance against the reigning Europa League winners and Serie A leaders Atalanta. Kylian Mbappe scored a goal early in the match to give his side a positive start whereas Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham also scored to hand all three points for Los Blancos. Mbappe was substituted before halftime and is being accessed for the hamstring issue. The striker shared a post on Instagram reacting to the win and mentioned that it was a big win and the team did what was supposed to be done. Kylian Mbappe Completes 50 UCL Goals, Achieves Feat in Atalanta vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match.

Kylian Mbappe’s Post After Win in Atalanta vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)