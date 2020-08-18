Paris Saint Germain will lock horns with RB Leipzig in the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The high-voltage encounter will take place at the Estadio da Luz Football Stadium on August 19 (Tuesday Night). Both the teams put on impressive performances in their previous matches and must leave no stones unturned in the forthcoming clash. Notably, this will be the first competitive meeting of the two clubs. However, with a place in Champions League final at the stakes, both the teams must put their best foot forward. Below, we’ll find out betting odds, predictions, and favourites for LEP vs PSG match. RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

History is on the line both the teams in this game as neither of them has ever secured a place in the finals of the showpiece tournament. Paris Saint-Germain made a sensational comeback against Atalanta to secure a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals. Also, with the presence of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, the French will step into the forthcoming game as favourites. However, RB Leipzig, who knocked out Atletico Madrid in their previous outing, have taken rapid strides in recent times and are very well able to upset Ligue 1 Champions. PSG vs LEP Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Semi-Finals.

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint Germain Betting Odds and Betting Tips

As per the Bet365, PSG are placed at 1.73 while for RB Leipzig bookmakers are offering a higher price of 4.25. And the draw is being offered at 4.20. Hence, favourites are going in favour of Paris Saint Germain.

PSG, who reached their last CL semi-finals in 1995, have splashed millions to fulfil their dream of achieving European glory and they are just two victories from clinching that elusive trophy. On the other hand, RB Leipzig defied all odds this season by beating Atletico and Tottenham will be looking to get the better of yet another European giant.

