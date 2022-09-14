Title holders Real Madrid would aim to continue their good start to the Champions League defense when they face RB Leipzig in a Group F encounter on Thursday, September 14. Carlo Ancelotti's side ran through Celtic in their previous encounter with goals from Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric enough to seal a comfortable victory. Now, they face the RB Leipzig test and aim to come out on top once again. The Bundesliga club has not fared well so far this season, both in their domestic league as well as in the Champions League. Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona, Champions League 2022-23: Leroy Sane Scores to End Catalan's Unbeaten Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Unlike Real Madrid, they were beaten 1-4 by Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League match. In Bundesliga, they find themselves in the 10th spot with two wins from six matches. Los Blancos on the other hand, have had a perfect start to their La Liga campaign with five wins in as many games and have established themselves as one of the early favourites for the title. However, the defending champions would be missing the services of star striker Karim Benzema and also defender Eder Militao, who would be out with injury. For RB Leipzig, the absentees from this clash would be Dani Olmo and Lukas Klostermann. A lot of focus would be on Timo Werner, who had secured a return to the German side from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

When is Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The game will be held on September 15, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

