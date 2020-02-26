RM vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Manchester City Football Match

Real Madrid and Manchester City (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Real Madrid (RM) will take on Manchester City (MCI) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 clash. RM vs MCI match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on February 25, 2020 (late Wednesday night). This is an important match for both the teams as they have ambitions of lifting the prestigious trophy in May. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Fantasy Tips to build a team for Real Madrid vs Manchester City clash in UCL 2019-20, can scroll down below. City Travel to Spain in Hope of Keeping Season Alive Amidst Champions League Future Doldrums.

Manchester City are in the last 16 of the competition for the seventh straight season but have managed to reach the semi-finals just once in the 2015-16 season where they were knockout out by Real Madrid. The Premier League champions have been slapped with a two-year European ban which makes this campaign even more important if they want to lift the prestigious title for the first time in their history. City don't have the history on their side s they have never won against Spanish giants in the Champions League, losing both their games in Bernabeu. Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard Suffers Right Ankle Fracture Ahead of Manchester City Clash.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be your keeper for this match.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should go for four defenders and they must be Sergio Ramos (RM), Dani Carvajal (RM), Aymeric Laporte (MCI) and Fernandinho (MCI).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM) should be your vice-captain for this game. Isco (RM) Toni Kroos (RM), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) should be the other midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sergio Aguero (MCI) should be your captain.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM) (GK), Sergio Ramos (RM), Dani Carvajal (RM), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Fernandinho (MCI), Luka Modric (RM), Isco (RM) Toni Kroos (RM), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) and Sergio Aguero (MCI).

Real Madrid have an impeccable record at homes as they have scored at least a goal in their previous 22 games at the Bernabeu and the last team to stop them from finding the back of the net was Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona during the 2010-11 semi-finals. Both teams are struggling for consistency at the moment and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.