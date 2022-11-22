The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be Saudi Arabia’s sixth staging at the event, the first being in 1994 in the United States. Since their debut, they have qualified for six out of the eight World Cups, in 2010 and 2014 they were unable to qualify for the event. Saudi Arabia’s most successful World Cup was their first one, reaching the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Sweden. In the editions, they were unable to get past the group stage. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Saudi Arabia’s head coach Herve Renard is fully prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has put forth his 26-man roster. The majority of the squad is from the Saudi Pro League defending champions, Al-Halil including the team midfielder Salman Al-Fara, who suffered a shoulder injury in a friendly against Iceland but is now fit to play. He will also be leading the Arabian side in the World Cup. The young defender from Al-Halil, Saud Abdulhamid has been selected for the squad along with his fellow defender Hassan Al-Tambakti. In the front line, the 22-year-old Firas Al-Buraikan will be present alongside the veteran Salem Al-Dawsari. FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Telecast Details: Where and When to Watch Football Tournament Matches on TV and Online.

Saudi Arabia have been drawn into Group C along with Argentina, Mexico, and Poland. Renard is well aware of the threat posed by the other teams in the Group and is ready to face the challenge. It is surely a difficult task to get into the knockout rounds, which they haven't been able to do since their first appearance. They will try to create an upset and pave their path toward the next round.

Saudi Arabia Schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup

November 22, 2022 Saudi Arabia vs Argentina November 26, 2022 Saudi Arabia vs Poland November 30, 2022 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Saudi Arabia Players to watch out at FIFA World Cup 2022

Firas Al-Buraikan Saleh Al-Shehri Saud Abdulhamid Salem Al-Dawsari Salman Al-Faraj

Saudi Arabia 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Rubaie (Al-Ahli).

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal).

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal),Nawaf Al-Abed (Al-Shabab) Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab).

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab), Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahli), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh).

