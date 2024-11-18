Scotland and Poland are both stuck on four points in the Nations League and they will be hoping to make an unrealistic progress to the next round by a string showing here. Scotland have momentum with them as they defeated Croatia in the last match while also securing a much-needed point against Portugal. While this game is touted to settle the relegation equation, pressure will be on both the teams to come up with a strong showing. Poland were decimated by Portugal in the last game and they need to put things quickly behind them to do well here. Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast Team Up for Collab? Leaked Photo Sparks Collaboration Buzz After Footballer Announces His Next YouTube Guest Will ‘Break the Internet’.

Robert Lewandowski continues to be absent for Poland as he recovers from a back injury. Piotr Zielinski is the key player in midfield and he will be the one controlling the tempo of their play. Krzysztof Piatek will likely partner Karol Swiderski in the final third with Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior leading the efforts in defence.

John McGinn scored the winner for Scotland in the last game but it still not match fit to start. Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, and Ben Doak will be involved in the final third. Bily Gilmour is a fantastic talent and he will be involved in midfield while Liverpool’s Andy Robertson continues to lead the attacking charge despite being a full-back.

When is Scotland vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The SPGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland is set to host the Scotland national football team vs Poland national football team's match on Tuesday, November 19. The Scotland vs Poland match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Scotland vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Scotland vs Poland live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD TV channels. For the Scotland vs Poland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Scotland vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Scotland vs Poland live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a close battle with Scotland securing a 2-1 home win.

