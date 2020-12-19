Southampton and Manchester City are all set to take on each other in the Premier League 2020-21 match which will be held at the St Mary’s Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men would be looking forward to getting back to winning ways in the EPL 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and live telecast details but before that let’s have a look at a preview of the game first. Manchester City is placed on number nine of the EPL 2020 points table with 20 points in their kitty. Southampton on the other hand is on number three with 24 points.

Ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola has warned the team of the incredible duo Romeu and midfield partner James Ward-Prowse as the dangermen as they can cause a lot of damage to the opponents. "He has experience at the back and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, Romeu. They have James Ward-Prowse, an incredible player in set pieces," he said while addressing the conference. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Southampton vs Manchester City match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the St Mary’s Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Southampton vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

