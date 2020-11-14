Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA Nations League Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Spain will eye a return into winning ways when they play Switzerland in their next UEFA Nations League 2020-21 fixture on November 15 (Sunday). Switzerland vs Spain match in UEFA Nations League will be played at the St. Jakob Park in Basel. Spain currently lead Group 4 with seven points from four matches and are a point clear of Germany, who play Ukraine. Switzerland, on the other, are placed at the bottom of the standings and have failed to win any of the four matches they have played so far. Mohamed Salah Spotted Dancing at Brother’s Wedding Days Before Testing COVID-19 Positive, Fans Label Liverpool Star ‘Irresponsible’ (Watch Video).

Spain are without a number of key players with midfielder Thiago Alcantara and young Ansu Fati out with injuries while Rodrigo Moreno is currently under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio are, however, expected to keep their place in the playing XI after starting in 1-1 draw in international friendly against Netherlands. Switzerland lost 2-1 to Belgium in their friendly clash. Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho Handed One-Match Ban from European Competition.

When Is Switzerland vs Spain Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Switzerland vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match will take place on November 15 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the St. Jakob Park Stadium in Basel. The clash will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Switzerland vs Spain, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Switzerland vs Spain UEFA Nations League match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to live telecast the SUI vs SPA League A Group 4 match.

Is Switzerland vs Spain, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Switzerland vs Spain match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the SUI vs SPA UEFA Nations League Group 4 match online for its fans in India.

