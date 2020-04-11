This Day, That Year: Juventus Revisits Paulo Dybala’s Stunning Goal Against Lionel Messi's Barcelona in Champions League 2016-17 (Watch Video)

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala has been one of the frontline players for Juventus for a while now and has guided the team home with his epic goals. With no live-action happening anytime soon due to the outspread of coronavirus, Juventus is keeping their fans hooked up by revisiting the old memories which still remain in the archive of our hearts. In this section of This Day, That Year, let's have a look at the goal by Dybala. Juventus also went down the memory lane and shared the stunning goal netted by Paulo Dybala against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona way back in Champions League 2016-17 first leg which happened on April 11, 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey Excluded from Lionel Messi & Paulo Dybala’s Kit Collection? Argentine Pair Display Shirts on Social Media.

The match was won by Juventus 3-0 as the Argentine stuck twice in the first 22 minutes of the game. With this, he put the team on 2-0 lead when the teams headed for a half-time. Another goal from Juventus and the team was on 3-0. Needless to say that this is surely one of the most treasured wins for the Bianconeri. Check out the video shared by Juventus below:

Talking about Dybala, earlier last year it was said that he would be forced to leave the club as he would be warning the benches most of the time due to the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, he was very close to signing with Manchester United but that the deal did not work. He was recently in the news for being tested due to coronavirus. He took to social media to inform the fans about being tested positive and was recovering well. A few days ago he posted an updated where he said he was fine.