This Day That Year: When Mohamed Salah Became the Third Player to Score More Than 20 Goals in Consecutive Seasons During Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town (Watch Video)

Mo Salah (Photo Credits: @MoSalah)

Mohamed Salah has been one of the most important players for Liverpool. Time and again the Egyptian forward has proved his prowess for the Reds. Now, Liverpool on their official account has relived the moments of their match against Huddersfield Town where Mohamed Salah struck twice and became the third player to have scored more than 20 goals in consecutive seasons. With no live-action due to the menace of the coronavirus, the Reds have been revisiting their old moments and in this section of This Day, That Year we shall be talking about their game against Huddersfield Town which was held at the backyard of the Reds. Liverpool Set to Be Crowned Premier League Champions if Season Doesn’t Finish: Report.

The match began with Liverpool dominating the game right from the start. Naby Keita was the one who scored the first goal in the first minute of the match. Just within the next 23 minutes, Sadio Mane chipped in with one and put the team on 2-0. During the added minutes before the half time, Salah sprang into action and chipped in with one. Sadio Mane and Salah scored their second goals of the match. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Liverpool below:

A five-star performance from the Reds #onthisday last year ⚽️ Enjoy all the goals from our 5-0 win against @htafc 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HGF24VrwiU — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 26, 2020

Speaking about Mohamed Salah has become only the third Liverpool player to score 20+ Premier League goals in consecutive seasons for the club, after Robbie Fowler (1994-95 and 1995-96) and Luis Suárez (2012-13 and 2013-14). Talking about the live matches, they could begin by June this year and will be held behind closed doors.