Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will look to return to winning ways after disappointing defeats to Merseyside opponents when they face each other in their next Premier League fixture. Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the London Stadium on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool at Anfield while Leicester lost 0-2 at home to Everton.

But despite the defeat, both sides are placed at the top half of the points table. Tottenham are third in the standings with 25 points after 13 matches while Leicester are a position and a point behind. Jose Mourinho’s side are five points far from leaders Liverpool. Tottenham are still without Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga due to injuries but Gareth Bale is fit to play after missing against Liverpool. Leicester City are missing Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira but centre-back Jonny Evans is set to return into the starting XI after serving a one-game suspension.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be held at the London Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 07:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for English Premier League in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to watch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match online. Since Star Network is the official broadcaster of India, Disney+Hotsar will be live streaming the game online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).