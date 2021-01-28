Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Football fans have their eyes on the clock as Tottenham Hotspur are hosting Liverpool in the upcoming clash of Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday Mid-Night (January 29). The Reds have been disappointing lately and would be raring to get back on winning ways. Jurgen Klopp's side is coming off two consecutive defeats including a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup. On the other hand, Tottenham have been impressive recently, going unbeaten in eight games across all competitions. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of TOT vs LIV match. Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21.

Speaking of the Premier League team standings, Liverpool are placed at the fifth position with 34 points where the Spurs are holding the sixth slot with 33 points. However, Liverpool's defeat would see them interchanging position with the home team. Nevertheless, the head-to-head record will boost up the EPL champions. The Reds have won eight of the last ten meetings between the two sides, with their only loss coming back in 2017. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on January 29, 2021 (Friday Mid-Night). The match will be held at the London Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for English Premier League in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to watch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match online. Since Star Network is the official broadcaster of India, Disney+Hotsar will be live streaming the game online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and XStream.

