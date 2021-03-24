Turkey will host Netherlands on matchday 1 of Group G clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on March 24, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be looking for a positive start to their qualifying campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Turkey vs Netherlands, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below.

Frank de Boer’s start as the Netherlands manager got off to a tough start but the Oranje have found their feet under him and are unbeaten in their last five fixtures and will start as the favourites to win Group G. However, the Dutch team will face a tough task against turkey, who have a reputation of causing upsets and had defeated them during their last meeting at a European Championship qualifier in September 2015 on home soil.

When is Turkey vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Turkey vs Netherlands clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on March 24, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Turkey vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Turkey vs Netherlands on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Turkey vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Turkey vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).