UEFA Expected to Postpone Euro 2020, Decision Likely During Emergency Meeting Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Euro 2020 (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Many football competitions around the world have been either suspended or cancelled due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. Now according to recent reports, the upcoming Euro 2020 is also set to be postponed by a number of months amid the outbreak. UEFA have invited representatives from its 55 members association for a meeting on March 17, 2020 (Tuesday) where a decision regarding this season's footballing activities could be made. Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu in Favour of Postponing Euro 2020 to Complete Current La Liga 2019-20 Season.

UEFA could take a decision to shift the Euros by a number of months in order to allow the completion of various domestic leagues around the world. Earlier in the week, Italian FA president, Gabriele Gravina called for the rescheduling of the international competition so that the current season of Serie A could be completed. Serie A: Gabriele Gravina, Italian FA President, Calls for Rescheduling of Euro 2020 for Completion of Current Season.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is also one of the people who are in favour of postponing the Euros to complete the current domestic and European seasons. Along with this carious German clubs and the Romanian FA have also asked UEFA to postpone the Euros.

The latest edition of Euros was scheduled to begin of June 12 and will be played till July 12 with 12 cities in 12 European countries hosting the entire competition. This was the first time that the tournament will be hosted all across Europe and it was done to celebrate the 60th birthday of the European Championships.