West Brom vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: Manchester City will look to extend their 17-match unbeaten streak across all competitions when they play West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League 2020-21 fixture. A win will once again take City back on top of the league table and one point clear of city rivals United. They are currently on a 10-match winning run across all competitions and will want to extend on that run. Sam Allardyce’s men beat Wolves 2-1 two matches ago ending an eight-match winless run. But once again slumped to a defeat at home against West Ham. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: PSG Offer Three-Year Deal to Real Madrid Captain.

West Brom held Man City to 1-1 draw at the Etihad when both these teams last met in the Premier League. Since then West Brom have lost five and won only one match. City, on the other, have won all of their 10 matches since that draw.

When is West Brom vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

West Brom vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at The Hawthorns Stadium. The match will be held on January 27 (Tuesday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Brom vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the West Brom vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Brom vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the West Brom vs Manchester City match.

