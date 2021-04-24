Sixth-placed West Ham United will host fifth-placed Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture. The encounter takes place at the London Stadium on Saturday (April 24). Both sides are level on points (55) in the league standings and would be raring to take all the three crucial points from the upcoming game. Chelsea are coming off a disappointing goalless draw against Brighton, while West Ham United’s united last fixture resulted in a 2-3 defeat against the struggling Newcastle United. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming, live telecast and other WHU vs CHE match details. Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Says Club Will Not Undergo Major Overhaul This Summer.

Speaking of the history between these two clubs, Chelsea dominate the head-to-head record with 51 victories in 115 games. West Ham United emerged victorious 42 times while the remaining 22 encounters resulted in draws. Their previous meeting came in December’s reverse fixture when Chelsea claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win. Tammy Abraham scored a brace in that encounter, while Thiago Silva also found a goal. As the forthcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

West Ham United vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the London Stadium in Stratford. The game will be held on April 24 (Saturday) and it has a scheduled start time of 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the West Ham United vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham United vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

