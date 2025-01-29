FC Barcelona, after a small dip in the form midway into the 2024-25 season Hansi flick’s Barcelona is back at its best – scoring goals from multiple attackers. Ever since Barcelona recorded a famous win in El Classico at the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Final, the side is undefeated in four matches, extending its unbeaten streak to seven games. Lamine Yamal is the center-piece of this turnaround as the star’s absence hampered Barca’s results dearly. The side will face Atalanta next in the final group stage match of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Barcelona has already confirmed its place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and fans are wondering whether Hansi Flick will use his young star in the playing XI. Reaching Lionel Messi's Level is Impossible: Young Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal.

Hansi Flick, aiming for glory in his first season with Barcelona tried rotating his squad in the recent La Liga match. Yet Lamine Yamal kept his place and was the key player in Barca’s offensive built-up. Flick substituted Yamal in the game trying to keep him fresh for the upcoming matches. His dribbling and vision drew comparisons with club icon Lionel Messi at Catalunya. But his higher usage by both the Spain national football team and Barcelona took a toll on the star and missed multiple matches. Check out whether Lamine Yamal will play for Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Enjoying the second position in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, FC Barcelona has already made it to the next round of the competition. Hansi Flick has the liberty to rest some of his regulars in the match with Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal topping the list for sure. But, the German manager had already urged his ‘young’ players to stay on their toes for the regular call-ups and is certain to field his high-performing stars in important matches. Aiming for a Champions League trophy this season Flick will hand another starting position for Lamine Yamal. Lamine Yamal Set to Become 'Face of Adidas' Alongside Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham.

Developing rapidly and delivering great performances matches-after-matches, Lamine is seen as the future of Barcelona and the Spain national side. His ball control, gameplay, and vision were developed at La Masia and under Hansi Flick the 17-year-old is aiming for strong finishing also.

