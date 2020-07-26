For days now there has been a lack of clarity about Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future at AC Milan. While a few reports claim that the former Manchester United targeted heavily by Leeds United, the second division team of the Premier League, the others say that his existing club AC Milan is looking to extend the contract. Now, the AC Milan forward has dropped a major bomb on his social media account where he has put up a picture of himself donning the AC Milan colours and lion standing next to him. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shares His Old Video Amid Transfer Rumours, Says ‘I am Just Warming Up’ (Watch Video).

The snap can be interpreted in many ways but if we had to go by the reports by Sky Italia, the team is looking to extend Zlatan's contract at the Rossoneri. The report said the team management will be going to the former Manchester United striker with the new contract. Now, let's check out the picture posted by Zlatanon social media.

Yesterday, Zlatan shared a video of himself and said, "I am just warming up." Zlatan came back to AC Milan for his stint with the club in the month of January and has been blazing guns since then for the team. Out of the 16 appearances he made in the Serie A 2019-20 he has scored seven goals for the team. Stefan Pioli also wants Zlatan to stay at the club with the kind of a performance he has put for the team.

