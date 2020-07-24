Zagreb, July 24: Zlatko Dalic has signed a new contract with Croatia's national football team, extending his stay as head coach to the end of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has announced.

The 53-year-old has been at the helm since October 2017, leading the team to an historic FIFA World Cup final in 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I'm very glad that we agreed to cooperate until the 2022 Qatar tournament," said HNS president Davor Suker, adding that the federation will provide "maximum working conditions" for Dalic and the team.

Dalic also praised the HNS's work and revealed chasing the trophy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup inspired him to make the decision.

"As long as I have lots of motivation, energy and ambition, I will lead the team full of pride," Dalic said on the HNS's official website.

