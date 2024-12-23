For every sports person receiving recognition from the country for his or her performances is always a moral booster and encourages them to perform even better. In India, Major Dhayan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honour and is given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The list of 2024 nominees is out as reported by the Times of India and fans might be surprised to see star athlete Manu Bhaker’s name missing from the list. Indian Hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Jumper Praveen Kumar are on the list of nominees. Year Ender 2024: From Paralympic Success to Youngest World Chess Champion, a Landmark Year for Indian Sports.

The application deadline for the 2024 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award was November 14, 2024, at 11:59 PM. As mentioned in the report, the Indian Sports Ministry claimed that Manu Bhaker did not apply for the award, but sources close to the ace shooter’s family have said the Paris Olympics 2024 double medal winner has indeed sent in her application.

Ironically, Manu Bhaker, the Arjuna Award 2020 winner had earlier posted on social media asking fans whether her performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 was worthy of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2024 Award. Manu Bhaker scripted history at the mega sporting event winning two medals for India. Interestingly last year Mohammed Shami was not nominated for the Arjuna Award but after the BCCI’s insistence, he eventually won the honour. Manu Bhaker Pursues Higher Education, Says 'Finding Right Balance Between Sports and Academics is Very Much Possible' (See Post).

The report also added that Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and high jump gold medal winner para-athlete Praveen Kumar are nominated for the Khel Ratna award. A 12-member selection committee reportedly recommended their names.

