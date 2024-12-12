The India women's junior hockey team will aim at returning to winning ways when they take on Thailand in their fourth Pool A match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on Thursday, December 12. Jyoti Singh and co were on a high after registering convincing victories in the first two matches--against Bangladesh and Malaysia but suffered a defeat at the hands of China in their third outing. China went up 2-0 with goals from Chang Sun and Lihang Wang but Deepika, who has been in good form in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024, managed to pull one back. Unfortunately for India, they could not find the equaliser and had to suffer a loss. Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024: China Edge India 2–1, Secure Top Spot in Pool A.

With three wins in as many matches, China sit right at the top of Pool A of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 points table. India are second followed by Malaysia at number three. A superior Point Difference is what has kept India in the second spot and a victory in this match will be crucial if they are to make it to the semifinals.

When is India vs Thailand Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India women's junior hockey team takes on the Thailand women's junior hockey team in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The India vs Thailand match will be played in Muscat, Oman and it is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

How to Live Telecast of Watch India vs Thailand Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the India vs Thailand Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match on any TV channel. For India vs Thailand Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Thailand Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Hockey India will provide live streaming of the India vs Thailand Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match on their official application. Fans in India can also watch the India vs Thailand match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2024 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).