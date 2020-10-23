UFC 254 is set to be one of the biggest pay-per-view in UFC’s recent history as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will face each other for the undisputed lightweight championship. The event will be held at the Flash Forum Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). Khabib Nurmagomedov has a record of 28-0 in his MMA career while Justin Gaethje is 22-2. If you are searching for live streaming details of UFC 254, scroll down below. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje Preview: Undisputed Lightweight Championship on the Line At UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the undisputed UFC Lightweight champions and will enter the octagon as the favourite with the hopes of defending his unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje is the interim lightweight champion, which he won by beating Tony Ferguson back at UFC 249. Both fighters are at the top of their game and will be looking to come out on top.

What is the Match Timing of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 in India? (Date, Time in IST & Venue)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje match in UFC 254 will be held at the Flash Forum Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). The pay-per-view has a scheduled time of 11:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 on TV in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters on UFC in India, so fans can tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the telecast of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

How to Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 Live Streaming Online in India?

SonyLiv is the official streaming partners of Sony Network and will live stream UFC 254. So fans from India can tune into SonyLiv to watch the live streaming of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje match online.

In other fights on the card, Rober Whittaker will face Jared Cannonier in the co-main event with the winner likely to face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt. Alexander Volkov will take on Wal Harris while Lauren Murphy will clash with LiliyaShakirova in some other high-profile matches at the PPV.

